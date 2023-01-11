Robert F. Adams (1953-2023)

AVON – Robert F. Adams, 69 of Avon, died after a brief illness at the Franklin Memorial Hospital on January 7, 2023.

He was born in Hopkinton, Massachusetts on June 20, 1953 to Francis and Maxine (Wright) Adams. In his youth he played football, and loved all sports. He attended Hopkinton High School. After finishing school he worked as a welder at Farrar Fire Trucks and also worked at Arena and Sons slaughter house and became a proficient meat cutter. In the mid 1970’s he relocated for the remainder of his life to Maine.

During this time, Bob worked as a wood cutter for Sonny Abbott for many years, a finish carpenter for Jeff Haley & Son Builders and a part time meat cutter at Gilly’s Deli in Avon.

He enjoyed playing softball for Gram’s softball team for many years. Also, Bob was an avid golfer. He loved the Boston Bruins, The Red Sox and The Patriots passionately.

In his retirement years he took up the art of wood carving and made many amazing carvings depicting wizened, sage faces out of Maine hard wood. Bob was also known to have a green thumb and had many plants throughout his home. He was a collector and had many wizards and pewter and porcelain villages.

Bob is survived by his sister Debbie and her husband Tim and brothers Donny and Jimmy and his wife Jaynne and 9 nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his father Francis, his mother Maxine, his grandparents Charles & Maxine Wright, Gladys Wright and Francis & Catherine Adams, his niece Samantha Brinton and his two ex-wives.

Bob had many friends and will be missed dearly, and especially by those closest to him in recent years – Colby, Greg and Jerry Gilchrist and Bobby Stinchfield.

At Bob’s request, there will be no funeral service. There will be a remembrance gathering to be held at a later date.