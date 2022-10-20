Robert H. Oliver Jr. (1937-2022)

FARMINGTON – Robert H. Oliver Jr. (Peachy), 85, a resident of Farmington passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Sandy River Center in Farmington. He was born on February 23, 1937 in Farmington, the son of Robert Oliver Sr. and Rose Oliver. Robert was a 1955 graduate of Farmington High School. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army. Robert married Diana R. Cloutier in 1959 and they lived in the Farmington area for over 55 years. He worked as a cook for many years and then did volunteer driving for the Community Concepts. Robert enjoyed bingo, bowling, watching sports, and traveling to see his grandchildren. He served on the board of directors of Western Maine Community Action as well as the LEAP Agency. In 1997, LEAP dedicated the Oliver House to Robert and Diana. Robert was a lifetime member of BPOE #2430 where he served as trustee, was Elk of the year, and the bingo caller on Monday nights.

Robert is survived by his wife of 63 years, Diana Oliver of Farmington; son, Michael Oliver and life partner Susie of Farmington; daughters, Janet Oliver of Farmington, Beth Oliver of Farmington, Sandra Davis and husband Shane of Athens, AL; grandchildren, Eli Adams of Livermore Falls, Lucas Adams and wife Brittany of Madison, MS, Matthew Nile and Jessica Nile of Athens, AL; great grandchildren, Henry and Marley Adams of Madison, MS. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Rose; brothers, Gerald and Denis.

Donations made be made in Robert’s honor to LEAP Agency, 108 LEAP Lane, Farmington, ME 04938.

A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, from 2 to 5 p.m., at the Farmington Elks Lodge, 120 School St. in West Farmington. A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. at the North Farmington Cemetery on the Town Farm Road in Farmington.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938.