Robert Milton Hill (1954-2022)

SACO – Robert Milton Hill, 68, passed away on July 9, 2022, at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford. He was born on February 28, 1954 in Farmington, son of Reino and Betty (McCully) Hill. He graduated from Mt. Blue High School in the class of 1972. In his earlier years, he worked at Farmington Shoe and also did carpentry and painting. Robbie (Bob) loved sports, especially bowling and spending as much time as possible at the bowling alley. He enjoyed watching the Red Sox and Green Bay Packers, and cheering for his favorite teams. Robbie enjoyed music, especially country music.

At the age of 32, Robbie had an aneurysm that left him with a brain injury and unable to walk for more than half of his 68 years. He lived with his parents for a few years, then began a new chapter in his life under the care of Creative Works in Saco. He lived in a home environment with several housemates who also had brain injuries. Robbie continued to be out in the public until his last day. Always willing and wanting to be involved in the community, he continued his love for bowling, went to Maine Mariners games, WWE events, community cookouts, fairs, and many activities where he would greet everyone with a smile and ask them, ‘How’s your day going ”, “Where are you from ”, “Is it nice there ”. Robbie didn’t forget a name and was quick to remember where they were from. He took many trips to Farmington where he would stay the night with family (including this past July 8th and 9th), or attend family events. Robbie never let his brain injury dictate where his life was going, and he inspired so many caregivers that even with a brain injury and not being able to walk, happiness is possible and he continued his life with a smile the whole way. He was truly an inspirational person and anyone from nurses to an attendee at an event would walk away from a conversation with a smile. Robbie didn’t let his situation get the best of him. He was upbeat and friendly to every person he came in contact with, whether it was for a few minutes or for many years.

Robbie is survived by his sister, Shirley Hill Bourgault of Farmington; several cousins and their families. He was predeceased by his father, Reino J. Hill; and his mother, Betty McCully Hill.

Donations in Robbie’s memory may be sent to Creative Works, 10 Speirs St, Westbrook, ME 04092.

On Friday, July 15, 2022, visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., followed by a funeral service to begin at 2 p.m. at Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938. Interment will be at the Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton.