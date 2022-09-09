Robert P. Friberg (1926-2022)

Robert (Bob) P. Friberg passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, he was 95 years old. Born August 21, 1926 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the son of Bernard A. (who was a prominent major league baseball player with the Chicago Cubs for seven years, Philadelphia Phillies for seven years, ending his career with the Boston Red Sox.) and Ruth B. (Call) Friberg. On June 18, 1949, he married the love of his life, Mary-Louise (Lou) Roberts. They were together for 73 years.

Bob graduated from Swampscott High School in Swampscott, MA. He served as a Signalman in the U.S. Navy during World War II from 1944 to 1945. He attended Bowdoin College in Maine for 2 years and went onto Springfield College, MA and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education and Recreation practices. He taught physical education from 1950 – 1952 in Honolulu, Hawaii and then Worcester Academy, MA for one year. In 1954 moved to Farmington and taught until retiring in 1980. In 1965 he received his Master’s degree in Education from the University of Maine at Orono. Throughout his life he loved coaching both football and baseball and taught many children how to swim. He was a Ski Patrol Leader and Section Chief for the National Ski Patrol at Titcomb Ski area in Farmington. He was a member of the Old South Congregational Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, skiing, tennis, golf, canoeing, gardening, snowmobiling, snowshoeing, hiking, motorcycling, woodworking and playing cribbage.

He is survived by his wife, Mary-Louise (Lou) R. Friberg of Temple, five daughters, Laurie Friberg of Farmington, Andie Etzel (Stephen)of Sanford, Sharon Phillips (Scott) of Dover Foxcroft, ME, Judy Hayden (James) of Forest, VA, Marly Danforth (Richard) of Hermon; two sons, Robert Friberg Jr. (Teri) of Weare, NH, and Bernie Friberg of Fryeburg; 16 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Also, two very special people that he considered as his “sons”, Chandler Woodcock and John Stewart.

He was predeceased by his sister, Virginia Carlin; a brother, William Friberg and his beloved grandson, Kraig P. Friberg.

At Bob’s request there will be no funeral service. Burial will take place privately at the discretion of the family. Those wishing to may make donations in his memory to the National Ski Patrol at Titcomb Mountain, PO Box 138, West Farmington, ME 04992 – please note in memory of Robert Friberg.

Tributes and condolences may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.