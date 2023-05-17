Robert Smith (1952-2023)

FARMINGTON – On a sunny day in Farmington, Maine, on November 20, 1952, a compassionate and generous soul was born. Robert L. Smith entered the world and began his journey of loyalty, dedication, and kindness. Robert’s journey ended May 11, 2023.

We remember the joy and laughter that Robert brought to everyone he encountered. Robert was a shining example of what it meant to be a true friend and a dedicated member of his community. He spent his professional life as a self-employed TV repairman before transitioning to shoe machine maintenance in local shoe shops, where he repaired and rebuilt shoe machines until his retirement in 2017. When he wasn’t hard at work, Robert could be found indulging in his love for photography, gardening, volunteering at Owls Head transportation, and being an active participant in both Grange and Masons, holding offices in both organizations. His lifelong involvement with Farmington Grange #12, Maine Lodge #20 (Farmington), Augusta Valley Scottish Rite, Maine State Grange, and National Grange demonstrated his unwavering commitment to his community. Robert’s loyalty and dedication extended beyond his community service to his loving family.

While he never married, his family remained a vital part of his life. Robert is survived by his large extended family. He is preceded in death by his father, Chester Smith, and mother, Margaret Fernald.

Robert’s memory will live on through the many lives he touched, both with his infectious laughter and his selfless acts of kindness. Please join us in remembering Robert Smith by sharing memories and photos of him on the memorial page. Your stories will keep his warm spirit alive and remind us all of the joyful and loving person we were privileged to know. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Maine Lodge #20, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton, Maine 04294 or Augusta Valley of Scottish Rite, POB 324, East Wilton, ME 04234.

Funeral Services will be held at Harland Harnden Masonic Hall 70 Bryant Road, Wilton, Maine June 3, 2023 at 1 p.m.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Services, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938.