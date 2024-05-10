Robert W. Thompson (1951-2024)

NEW SHARON – Bob , 72 of New Sharon, passed away May 7, at Androscoggin Home Health Care & Hospice, with his family by his side. Bob was born, September 11, 1951, in Waterville, to Lena (Thompson) Taylor and received his education in Livermore Falls.

On November 16, 1968, he married Gail Taylor and together they raised 5 daughters.

Bob worked at the Wilton Tannery for 5 years before working at International Paper/Verso for 37 years as a crane operator. He retired in 2014. He also enjoyed carpentry work in his spare time.

Bob was an avid bowler, enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling, ice fishing trips with friends and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Gail, daughters; Tammy Fifield, Liza (Jason) Lunt, Carrie (Chris) Maxim and Barbie (Rusty) Brann, sisters; Sharlene Cook of Arizona and Wanda Jordan of Buckfield, brothers; Randy Thompson of Jay and Rick Thompson of Nicaragua, 14 grandchildren; Isabelle, Ceaira, Dillon, Parker, Izaiha, Zachery, Gage, Abigail, Bre, Emily, Emma, Maggie, Charlie and Weslee, 7 great grandchildren; Grayson, Mackenzie, Malia, Maddie, Haylee, Gentry, Zoey and Amara.

Bob was predeceased by his Mother Lena Taylor and his daughter Bobbie Jo Foster.

The family wishes to thank Jason Lunt for taking Bob to countless appointments and always being available at a moments notice and the wonderful nurses at Androscoggin Home Health Care & Hospice.

A Celebration of Life will be held June 2, 2024 at the Farmington Elks Lodge at 1:00 PM.