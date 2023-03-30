Robert White (1962-2023)

Robert “Duck” White was born March 6, 1962 and passed away on March 19, 2023, at the age of 61 from a long illness.

He graduated from Rangeley Lakes Regional School in 1980, where he excelled in math and basketball, he was a member of the EYC group that ran to New York as a fundraiser for a youth center, one of the highlights was meeting Yogi Berra. He was also well known as the lunch time chauffeur. He started his love for cooking at the family restaurant…The Wagon Wheel Diner shortly after high school.

Duck loved playing poker, pitch, and cribbage, BIG Cadillacs, playing Santa Claus, large draft beers, hanging with batman in Haleyville, telling his endless jokes. He enjoyed hanging out in Phillips with family and friends, playing golf in the business league and taking trips to NH with Tom Ball. He traveled the fair circuit for years before returning to Rangeley where he lived his life to the fullest.

Duck is survived by his parents Kit and Ralph White of Rangeley, brother Arno White and his wife Sue of Phillips Maine, his sister Margaret White of Rangeley, daughter Kasie Ryley and her husband Richard of Sabattus Maine, son Taylor Brooks his wife Michelle of Charlotte NC, Grandchildren, Aunts, Uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Upon Duck’s request there will be no funeral services. A Celebration of Life will be held on June 4, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Furbish Brew House and Eats on Main St in Rangeley.

If you would like to make a donation in Duck’s name, you can contact the American Cancer Society at cancer.org.