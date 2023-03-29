Roberta Richardson (1939-2023)

CHESTERVILLE – Roberta “Bert” (Bruce) Richardson, 83 of Chesterville, Maine peacefully passed away at her home on March 25, 2023 surrounded by her family.

Roberta was born on April 12, 1939 in New Britain, Connecticut the daughter of Robert and Olive Bruce. She graduated from Farmington High School in 1958, and went on to nursing school. In 1960 she married Leslie W. Richardson in Farmington, Maine.

Roberta was a retiree from Franklin Memorial Hospital and volunteered there as well. In her spare time she enjoyed knitting, and gardening.

Roberta is survived by her two sons Leslie W. Richardson II and Nancy of Wilton, Paul B. Richardson and Tara of Franklin, and a daughter Kim A. Richardson of Chesterville. Many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

At Roberta’s request there will be no services.

Those wishing to make donations in Roberta’s memory may send them to the American Cancer Society, 538 Preston Avenue or PO Box 1004, Meriden CT 06450.