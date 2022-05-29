Robin H. Sterry (1953-2022)

FARMINGTON – Robin “Rob” H. Sterry, 69, passed away on May 23, 2022 at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

He was born on April 11, 1953, in Skowhegan, son of Raymond and Clarice (Nelson) Sterry. Rob was educated in the schools of Starks and Madison.

On Aug. 26, 1977, Rob married Darlene Durrell in Farmington.

Rob is survived by his loving wife Darlene L. Sterry of Farmington; son, Ricky L. Sterry and spouse Erica of China, Maine; step son, Glenn Robinson and spouse Melissa of Stamford, Vermont; step daughter, Gail Slater and spouse David of Weld; brother, Earl Sterry and companion Carol of Starks; brothers in-law, Glenn Durrell and spouse Gloria of Farmington, Jerry Durrell of New Sharon, Cecil Durrell and spouse Loree of Farmington, Duke Durrell and spouse Lorraine of New Sharon; sisters in-law, Sandra Coburn and spouse Mike of Sabattus, Elaine Whelpley and spouse Mike of Farmington; grandchildren and great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his cat, Slim.

Rob was predeceased by his father, Raymond Sterry; brother, Raymond “Dick” Sterry due to a Vietnam casualty; sister, Priscilla; father and mother in-law, Snooky and Eldora Durrell; and great nephew, Brandyn Whelpley.

Donations in Rob’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938.

Private burial by the family will be at the East Mercer Cemetery in Mercer. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.