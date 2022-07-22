Roderick Lee Merrill (1972-2022)

Roderick Lee Merrill, 49, passed into eternity on July 10, 2022. He was born on November 20, 1972 in Springfield, Massachusetts. Rod grew up in Topsham, ME and attended school at Mt. Ararat. For the past couple of years, he had lived in Springfield, MA and Wilton, ME. Growing up he enjoyed skateboarding, skiing, flag football, laser tag, building a tree fort and working with his Dad. In recent years, he played EverQuest, a good game of cribbage, and looked forward to seeing his family, friends and spending time with them. Rod was selfless and willing to help those in need and rarely said no. Even though he lived in New England, he was a diehard fan of the Green Bay Packers. Brett Favre was his favorite quarterback and he stuck by his team.

Rod is survived by his beloved daughter, Kaelie Mae Balz of Springfield, FL; his mother, Christine A. LeMay-Kenyon and husband Robert L. Kenyon II of Springfield, MA; his father, Frederick A. Merrill and wife (Linda Aldrich Merrill RIP) of Eldon, MO; brothers, Devin A. Merrill of Eldon, MO, Heath A. Merrill of Bowdoinham; step brothers and sisters, Robert L. Kenyon III and Scott L. Kenyon of Massachusetts, Debbie Sloan of Maine, and Heather Smith of Texas; many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. Rod was predeceased by his loving grandparents, Roland A. and Lucille I. (Aubrey) LeMay of Chicopee, MA, Richard A. and Patricia (Fredericks) Merrill of Eldon, MO.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his name to a place of your choice.

A private family interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmignton Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938