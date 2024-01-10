Rodney Cote (1961-2024)

FARMINGTON – Rodney Gene Cote, 62, of Jay, died early Saturday morning at Edgewood Rehabilitation Center in Farmington following a brief illness. He was born in Rumford, May 11, 1961, and attended Mexico schools. He married the love of his life, Regina Kieffer on April 10, 1983 in West Peru and they made their home in the Mexico area for many years, before moving to Jay.

Rodney worked at ABT Plumbing and Heating for many years as the Service Manager. He loved shooting, fishing, and going for motorcycle rides with his wife. He loved all animals, especially their seven cats.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Regina of Jay; son, Christopher and his wife, Phoebe Pike and their son, Dante’ of Livermore Falls; and son, Ryan of Rumford; 2 sisters, Linda Blackman and her husband, Dick of Waldoboro and Deborah Lamkin of Gray; nephews, Ian Therriault of Lewiston and Clifford Blackman and his wife, Abby of Plymouth, MA.

In keeping with Rodney’s love of animals and the fact that he and his wife have adopted many from the Franklin County Animal Shelter, the family asks that those who desire, consider memorial gifts in his memory to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938. Memories may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington is honored to be caring for cremation services.