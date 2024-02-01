Rodney Farmer (1947-2024)

FARMINGTON – Rodney Bruce Farmer, 76, of Farmington, passed away on January 29, 2024 at VA Togus Hospital in Augusta. He was born on June 9, 1947, in Carthage, MO, a son of the late Alvin and Kathleen Farmer.

Rodney, known as Rod or Bumpa, to his loved ones, was a free spirit, much like his favorite poet, Walt Whitman. He had a thirst for adventure and traveled extensively throughout Southeast Asia, Europe, and China. Rod’s love for exploring new cultures and places was a defining aspect of his personality.

Rodney’s educational journey began at Chrisman High School in Independence, MO. He went on to earn his Bachelor’s degree in Social Science from Central Missouri State University in 1968, followed by a Master’s degree in History in 1972. Rodney later pursued a Ph.D. in Social Science Education from the University of Missouri Columbia in 1978. He continued his postdoctoral study in history at the University of Maine at Orono from 1984 to 1985.

Rodney proudly served in the Army and was deployed to Vietnam from 1969 to 1970. He was honorably discharged and held a deep respect for his military associations. The family is deeply grateful for the compassionate care of all the wonderful providers at the VA Togus Patriot’s Place.

Throughout his life, Rodney held various professions, including farm laborer, dump truck driver, grocery store clerk, soldier, high school history and social science teacher, and college professor. His true passion lay in being a poet and a loving husband to Margaret and a grandfather to his six grandchildren. Rodney dedicated 38 years of his career to the University of Maine at Farmington (UMF), where he served as a professor of elementary and secondary social science. He retired as Professor Emeritus in 2013. During his tenure at UMF, Rodney held esteemed positions such as Director of the UMF Honors program and chair of the middle/school secondary department. He taught numerous multicultural education, history, and culture courses and actively participated in various faculty committees. He was also an active member of the Maine Council for the Social Studies and served as president for several years. In 1994, he was honored with the Maine Council for the Social Studies Award for Excellence in Social Studies Education.

Rodney received multiple awards and fellowships throughout his career, including memberships in prestigious societies such as Phi Alpha Theta (History Honor Society), Phi Delta Kappa (Education Honor Society), and Kappa Delta Pi (Education Honor Society). Rodney’s dedication to learning and understanding different cultures led him to receive Fulbright Fellowships, allowing him to study in India (1980), Israel (1981), and Pakistan (1986). He also received grants to study and travel in Japan (1981 and 1991) and Taiwan (1989). His contributions to academia extended beyond teaching, as he published over 100 articles, essays, and book reviews, in addition to having more than 1000 poems published in over 200 journals. Rodney’s three books of poetry, “Universal Essence,” “Red Ships,” and “Fingers Pointing at the Moon,” showcased his talent and creativity.

Outside of his professional life, Rodney was an avid walker and could be seen trekking six miles every day, regardless of the weather. He found solace in the company of his wife, cats, and the world of literature. Rodney’s grandchildren held a special place in his heart, and he was a constant source of support and love in their lives.

Rodney is survived by his beloved wife of 38 years, Margaret Eastman Farmer. He is also survived by his brother, Steve Farmer, and wife Jill; niece, Elizabeth Farmer; nephew, Andrew Farmer, and wife Kaitlin, along with their children: Max, Ronan, Blaire, and Kathleen. Additionally, Rod is survived by his stepdaughters: Pam Bessey and her husband Dan, Margaret Butler, and his grandchildren: Sam Bessey, Will Bessey, Maisie Silverman, Myles Silverman, Gus Silverman, and Bea Silverman.

A memorial service to honor and celebrate Rodney’s life will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Franklin County Animal Shelter at 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938. Contributions to this organization would be a fitting tribute to Rodney’s love for animals. Memories may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.