Rodney J. Barker (1964-2021)

FARMINGTON – Rodney J. Barker, 57, of Jay, died from heart complications on November 4, 2021 at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington. He was born on his father’s birthday, April 6, 1964, in Farmington, the son of Jerry and Irene (Nile) Barker.

He worked for many years as a long-haul trucker traveling across the United States and back; when he wasn’t working, he was eagerly awaiting hunting season and a chance to find the perfect deer.

He is survived by his two children, daughter, Shealee Jackson and her boyfriend Howie, and son, Dylon Barker and his wife Amber ; two sisters, Shirley York and her husband Ron, and Debbie Loving and her husband Joey; Brother, Raymond Barker and his wife Sherri; two brothers-in-law, Dusty Cochran, Danny Latham; sister-in-law, Becky Haskell; Grandchildren; Hailey, Adrian, Ashleigh, Colby, Gage, Savannah, and Samuel. Rodney had extended relationships and connections with Richie and Randy Merrill; Sean and Kevin Moore; and friends Bobby Preble and Tom. He was predeceased by his two brothers, Fred and Jack Jackson; two sisters, Gaylene Cochran and Sandy Barker; and a grandson, Riley Jackson.

Words from Rodney: “Don’t cry because I’m gone; Love me because I was here.”

A celebration of life will be held at a date to be determined. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Road, Jay.