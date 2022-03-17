Roi A Deming (1957-2022)

Roi A Deming, 65, peacefully passed away on February 12, 2022 in Bangor, ME at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Roi was born on April 23, 1957 at Franklin Memorial Hospital, Farmington, ME. He graduated from Mt. Abram High School in 1975. He later served in the National Guard from 1976-1977 and was a long time employee of International Paper in Jay, ME.

During his school years he loved sports and was committed to basketball and baseball throughout his middle-school and high school years. He played trumpet in the school band and played several solo pieces. He taught himself to play the guitar and was an expert in the game of chess. He played chess on a competitive level throughout his adult life. Roi is remembered as being the entertainer of the family with his sense of humor. He gave his family endless laughs, making jokes and telling entertaining stories. He took flying lessons and after obtaining his license, he flew onto many remote ponds in the Eustis area with his son Cory, where they spent many hours fishing together. He took his grandmother Freda Deming for a ride on her 90th Birthday around the Bigelow-Eustis area where she spent most of her adult life. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping on the coast and in the woods of Northern Maine, places he enjoyed as a child over the years with his parents and siblings. He continued his love for these out-of-doors activities spending many days fishing brooks, streams, lakes, the Sandy River, and deep sea fishing off the coast near Popham Beach. He would often take family and friends on fishing trips to the ocean near Popham Beach. He spent many days on the ocean with his son fishing for shark and tuna. Roi was passionate about and had extensive knowledge on the subject of astronomy and the constellations – an interest he shared with his father and the rest of the family. He will be missed by family and friends.

Roi was predeceased by his father Roy E. Deming, aunts Cora D. Abbott and Lola D. Goodwin, uncle Frank Deming, and cousin Dawn Abbott. He is survived by his son Cory A. Deming of Madison, mother Loretta Deming of Strong, sister Kathleen Deming of California, brother Brent Deming of Strong, sister Carolyn Deming of Strong, uncle Robin Lisherness of Strong, aunt Celena D. Libby of Strong, several nieces and nephews, cousins and loving friends.

Roi requested a cremation and that his ashes be scattered in one of his favorite spots – the ocean near Popham Beach. This event will be scheduled during the summer of 2022 and welcomes all who would like to attend.