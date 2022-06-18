Roland Louis Bois (1937-2022)

STRATTON – Roland Louis Bois, 84, passed away in the comfort of his home in Stratton on June 8, 2022.

He was born on Aug. 25, 1937 in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, son of Roland Leo and Beatrice (Sylvestre) Bois.

On Feb. 27, 1965, Roland married Maria Vangeli at St. Joseph’s Church in Lewiston.

He made his start in construction and became an independent professional home builder. He later became a member of the Rhode Island Carpenters Union. During his career, he applied his craft to projects ranging from trendy store fronts like American Eagle Outfitters at Boston’s Copley Place to the Seabrook Nuclear Power plant in NH.

Roland loved to ski and was a ski instructor at Sugarloaf Mountain for many years and into retirement. During this time he became a member of the Professional Ski Instructors of America. He embraced his faith and was a communicant of St. John’s Catholic Church in Stratton. Roland enjoyed hunting, skeet shooting, snowmobiling, and motorcycle riding, in addition to being an avid bicycle rider. A pursuit he maintained late in his life even while toting his oxygen.

Roland is survived by his wife, Maria Bois of Stratton; daughter, Patty Haldas of Belfast; son, Daniel Bois and wife Kazia of Hampden; three grandsons, Nicholas Haldas and Joshua Haldas of Connecticut, and Oliver Bois of Hampden.

Donations in Roland’s memory may be made to Our Lady of the Lakes Parish, PO Box 333, Oquossoc, ME 04964-0333.

Services will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 11 am to 12:30 pm at St. John Catholic Church, 76 Main Street, in Stratton. A Celebration of Life and luncheon for friends and family will immediately follow the church service from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., at the Stratton Community Building, 84 Main Street, in Stratton.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.