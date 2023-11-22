Roland Tuttle (1942-2023)

WINSLOW – Roland E Tuttle, 81, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. Roland was born in Winslow, ME on June 6, 1942, to Randall B & Gertrude (Grant) Tuttle. He attended Waterville schools, and although he started his work career before completing high school, he later earned his GED.

Roland worked physically demanding jobs his whole life, mainly for George H Mitchell Bottling Co, delivering bottled beverages to multiple Central & Coastal Maine restaurants and bars; and for John Martin’s Manor where he progressed from dishwasher to line cook for +10 years. He also volunteered for the Waterville Fire Dept and was awarded several medals for his service.

Roland married the love of his life, Elizabeth “Betty” on August 3, 1986; after a short time, they moved in with her mother Martha (Muzzeroll) DeRaps to care for her. Roland was an avid hunter/fisherman, a loyal Patriots fan & enjoyed wrestling. He enjoyed taking a tiny camper with Betty to PowWows and local camp sites, and attending antique car shows with his brother David. He was a member and Deacon at the 2nd Baptist Church in Waterville for +30 years and co-leader of the regular church suppers held there with his good friend Ray Dyer – he loved feeding the hungry and raising money to help local people with fuel bills. He loved to sing in the choir, especially with his wife Betty accompanying on the organ. They both loved Jesus and shared that love with everyone they met. He always kept blessed oil with him and was always ready to pray for anyone. After she passed, he would say he heard her calling his name in the night – he missed her deeply and longed to be reunited with her. We believe they are together again, and hope you share that belief. Roland would want anyone reading this to know that Jesus loves you.

Roland was predeceased by his parents, wife Elizabeth “Betty” (DeRaps) Tuttle; son Roland E Tuttle II; and sister Gloria (Tuttle) Fitch.

He is survived by brother David E Tuttle; stepdaughters Deborah French, Meloney French, and Susan Hixon; daughter-in-law Theresa Tuttle, as well as several grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

There will be no visiting hours; there will be a small graveside service in the spring at the Howard Cemetery in Winslow.