Ron Smith Sr. (1945-2022)

TEMPLE – It is with broken and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend, Ron Smith Sr.

He was born on May 24, 1945, the youngest child of Roger Lyford Smith Sr. and Gladys Riggs Smith. His older siblings Lillian, Roger Jr., and Alberta predeceased him.

After an education that started in the Red Schoolhouse in Temple, he graduated from Farmington High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Rehoboth, Mass.

On June 9, 1967, he married his soul mate and best friend, Rita. Together, they raised four children: Lynn, Diane (Ken), Ron Jr. (Kelly) and Bill (Becky). Through their childhood, he served as a Boy Scout Leader for Troop 585, a baseball coach for both the Temple Mini Tigers and the Temple Tigers, and was a member of the Temple Fire Dept., retiring as Asst. Chief. His true joy was his grandchildren, Rebekah (Aaron), Laura (Henry IV), Peyton (Ashley), Madisyn, Daniel (Alee), and Zach (Samantha). Ron and Rita bought a camp in Anson so that his family would have a place to spend weekends and make new memories.

It was his granddaughters who convinced him to join the American Legion where he would make many new friends and memories. His stories grew larger as great grandchildren Josh, Ellie, Henry V, Addy, Alister and Rowan arrived, as he wanted to make sure that they knew it was more about how you told the story, than how you actually caught the fish. We have no doubt that he is now teaching his great grandson, Samuel, those same things.

In addition to his wife, children and grandchildren, he is survived by his brother in-law, Larry (Connie); many nieces and nephews; and friends who became family. If you knew him, you have a story and a memory that is never told the same way twice.

If you desire, in lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Legion Post #28 Building Fund, PO Box 648, Farmington, ME 04938.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 2 p.m., at the American Legion Hall, 158 High St., Farmington, ME. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.