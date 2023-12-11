Ronald Greenwood (1939-2023)

TEMPLE – Ronald “Ron/Bub” Lester Greenwood, 83, of Temple, Maine, passed away at his home on December 6, 2023. He was born on December 22, 1939, in Farmington, Maine, to Inez Gilman Greenwood and Lawrence “Sully” Shatford Greenwood. Ron was a familiar face around town and beloved by all who knew him.

In his youth, Ron was active in archery exhibitions and ski jumping with the Farmington Ski Club. After attending Farmington schools, Ron enlisted in the Army in 1957 at age 17. He was stationed in Germany for two years (1958-1960) as part of his tour of duty – where he picked up the German language –a true passion for the remainder of his life. While in Germany, he was trained as a welder, master machinist, and safe & locksmith.

When he returned stateside in 1960, Ron worked with his father and then as a mason for several years. He also worked many years as a superintendent on major construction projects, building schools, hospitals, and churches around the region, including the Farmington Town Office, UMF Student Center, and Franklin County Correctional Facility. In addition, Ron operated his own longtime safe & locksmith business, servicing several banks, schools, towns, and senior homes. He continued this craft until his passing, never fully retiring.

Ron was always busy with projects and hobbies like kayaking, swimming, gardening, and tending to his wood piles on the farm. He took pride in restoring the old barns on his properties and approached all tasks as a perfectionist. A true master of all trades, Ron could seek out and tackle just about any project put before him.

Ron especially looked forward to the annual Chester Greenwood Day parade each December. He never missed the event and was exceptionally proud watching the 2023 parade in downtown Farmington on December 2, just days before he passed.

He will be lovingly remembered by his partner of 33 years, Patricia Gordon; and his children with former wife Rosalie Stewart Perkins – Sharon Greenwood Courcelle and husband Dick, Joanne Greenwood-Turner and husband Brian, and Karen Greenwood Smith and husband Joel; grandchildren Thomas, Delaney, Samuel, Joshua, Ian, Lindsay, and Emelia; a great-granddaughter; Nora; brother, Larry Gilman Greenwood; sister, Loretta Greenwood Dyer; daughter-in-law, Lucinda Harris Greenwood; and special friends Nolan and Velda Yamashiro; Koa and Ryland. He was predeceased by his son Russell Shatford Greenwood, parents Inez and Sully, and sister Gayle Greenwood Shardlow.

The family will receive visitors on Sunday, December 17, from 2:00-4:00 pm at Dan & Scott Adams Cremation and Funeral Services, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Ron’s life will be celebrated on December 18, 2023, at 5:00 pm at Henderson Memorial Baptist Church, Academy Street, Farmington. Please join the family for refreshments afterward. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Chester Greenwood Parade, c/o Franklin County Chamber of Commerce, PO Box 123, Farmington, ME 04938.

Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington Maine, where memories, photos and condolences may be shared at dsfuneral.com.