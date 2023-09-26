Ronald Holland, Jr. (1968-2023)

JAY – Ronald Leo Holland, Jr., age 55 passed away at his home on Saturday, September 23, 2023. He was born in Elmer, NJ on April 28, 1968, to the late Ronald Leo Holland Sr. and Anna Marie (Frederick) Holland. The family lived in New Jersey until they eventually moved permanently to the family camp in Wilton in 1982.

Ron completed the Forestry Program at Foster Technology Center and graduated from Mount Blue High School with the Class of 1987. He worked for several years as a cook at Irving’s Big Stop in Farmington which led him and his fiancé, Tammy to become the owners of the Brickyard Café in early 2000’s. Ron was a lifelong hunter and fisherman – with many successful family big game hunts and days spent trolling on Wilson Lake and Varnum Pond.

He is survived by his fiancée, Tammy Grover, his children, Ronald Leo III (Jasmine), Cody Lee, Justin Turner, Jyssica Grover (Tori) Tyler Grover (Courtney) and his grandchildren, Scarlet Mae, Carson Leo, Little Tyler Turner, Little Justin Turner, Jack Faro Grover and Jameson Aaron Grover. He is also survived by many cousins, especially Gary and Bub and his beloved black lab, Allun.

He was predeceased by his son, Michael Lee and his brothers, Michael Charles and Yonnel Lee.

Family and friends are invited to Ron’s visitation on Sunday, October 1, 2023 from 10 to 11 am at Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at the Family’s camp on McGrath Road in Wilton. Burial will take place privately at Lakeview Cemetery. Family and friends are encouraged to leave remembrances in Ron’s Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Honored to be caring for the family of Ronald Leo Holland, Jr. is Wiles Remembrance Center – Farmington.