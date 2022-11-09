Ronald Stinchfield (1940-2022)

AVON – Ronald Russell Stinchfield, 82, passed away on October 16, 2022 due to a fatal heart attack at the family camp on Orbeton Stream in Madrid. It was a shock to family and friends as Ron was always very healthy. Recently, he had told his daughters that he was going to live to 104, but had this come true, he still would not have accomplished all that he had planned to do.

Ron was born on February 4, 1940 in Farmington, son of Russell and Margaret (Callahan) Stinchfield. Ron was educated in the schools of Phillips and graduated from Phillips High School in the class of 1958. As a child, Ron was always busy and curious. If it had a motor, he took it apart. At age 15, he went to work at the Pleasant Street Garage, a family business built by his grandfather, then run by his father until Ron’s Texaco Service opened in 1971. Their businesses were always trusted and well respected.

Ron was happiest when he was working and he spent years at Ron’s Texaco as a master mechanic, following in his grandfather’s footsteps. After retirement, he went to the garage every day, still doing inspection and chatting with whoever stopped by. Ron was also very creative and his metal sculptures made from old farm equipment were admired and sought after.

Ron always had a boat and enjoyed time on the water. Snowmobiling was another favorite form of recreation. As a young man, he golfed, skied, waterskied, fished and hunted. He enjoyed landscaping and was always making improvements to his property. Ronnie loved his family, country music, and reminiscing about the good old days. The stories always started with the year, make, and model of the car he was driving at the time. Those stories will be missed.

Ron is survived by his wife, Clarice Stinchfield of Farmington; two daughters, Michelle Stinchfield and Trish Clary (Michael); two sisters, Sally Weinhart (Jack) of California and Joyce Potter of Avon; one brother, John Stinchfield of Phillips; 14 nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; sister in-law, Ann Stinchfield; and brother in-law, Rocky Potter.

Donations in Ron’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938.

There will be a Celebration of Life in the spring of 2023. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938.