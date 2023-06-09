Ronald Stinson McCarthy (1937-2023)

FARMINGTON – Ronald Stinson McCarthy Sr., passed away on Friday, June 2, 2023 with his daughter, Rhonda, holding his hand after a short battle with cancer at the age of 85 at Sandy River Center Hospice.

Ronald was born in New Sharon, ME, on June 17, 1937 to Francis and Marion (Stinson) McCarthy.

He attended East Wilton and Wilton schools, where he played football, ran track, sang in the choir, and played the clarinet. He graduated from Wilton Academy in 1956. He went on to work for Hodsdon’s Dairy Farm delivering milk to Rangeley, Stratton and other towns up that way. After that he worked for his father-in-law, Gordon Hunt at Wilbur & Hunt Logging Company, then at Backus Garage as a mechanic, but he preferred working on tractors, so he went to work for Pratt & Sons Tractor Equipment in Farmington, who sold John Deere. In the late 60’s he was hired at International Paper Company for construction and then ended up in the mill for over 30 years doing a few different jobs, working his way into a machinist position. When IP went on strike in the late 80’s he bought a log truck, began his R.S. McCarthy Trucking business, and hauled wood into the local paper mills. Then he purchased a tractor trailer and hauled lumber for Stinchfield Trucking out of Stratton Lumber and delivered it to various places on the east coast. In the late 90’s he returned to IP as a millwright, retiring in 2003. Ron couldn’t sit still for long, so after retirement he went to work for R.S. Osgood, delivering tractors to their customers and did that right up to a couple years ago.

Ron lived a full life, he was a snow and water skier, fisherman, hunter, snowmobiler, a great welder, woodworker, and fabricator. He had the ability to build or fix just about anything. He donated to many causes and was a member of many organizations; his favorites were the Elks and the Antique Tractor Club. He had a passion for tractors, entering many parades and pulling floats with his Ferguson, and he has a tractor on display at the Farmington Fairgrounds in the museum.

Ronald is Survived by his partner of nearly 30 years, Anne Frary Kim; four children, Lisa Doughty and husband Manley, Rhonda Hunt McCarthy, Ronald McCarthy Jr., and Jeffrey McCarthy; two step-children, Joan Romel, and Anthony Kim; six grandchildren, James Doughty and his wife Kelleigh, Dale Doughty and his partner Jessi Gouin, Jennifer Averill Billings and her husband Charlie, Stefanie Averill and her partner Tim Mann, Ezekiel “Zeb” McCarthy, Luka Romel and her partner Matt Kissell; eleven great-grandchildren, Nathan Billings, Titus Billings, Novalee Billings, Jase Billings, Mayla Costa, Rayna Hope Doughty and her partner Keagan Hennessey, Brody Losier, Alyssa Chasse, Alia Chasse, Makayla Chasse, Javon Jarrett; and one great-great granddaughter, Layla Ruby. Ron is also survived by his sister, Beverly Bigelow; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his parents and a sister Joyce Smith.

The McCarthy family would like to thank the staff at Franklin Memorial Hospital and Sandy River Center who took care of him and made his last days as comfortable as could be and filled his days with humor, attentiveness and caring. Thank you to Kent Wiles and Bridget for your compassion and help getting all the arrangements complete. Special thanks go to his family and friends who spent time with him, and especially Charlie Huff, who sat with Ron, his best friend, those last days. It was an honor to sit with the two of you and listen to your stories.

Ronald’s Celebration of Life will be held at Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 11 a.m. Memories may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.