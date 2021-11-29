Rosalee C. Bubier (1946-2021)

PHILLIPS – Rosalee Coolidge Bubier, 75, of Phillips, passed away on Nov. 21, 2021, at Sandy River Center in Farmington.

She was born on Feb. 27, 1946, in Rumford, the daughter of Verner and Eleanor (Masterman) Coolidge. She attended East Dixfield Grammar School and graduated from Dixfield High School in the class of 1965.

In 1967, Rosalee married Stanley Earl Bubier and he predeceased her in June of 2020. For many years, Rosalee worked as a hand sewer in shoe manufacturing for G.H. Bass, J.L. Coombs, and Cole Haan; and she also worked at Kingfield Wood Products.

She was a member of the Narrow Gauge Riders and ATV Club. She enjoyed making clothes, especially lots of Barbie clothes, crocheting, four wheeling, and cooking.

Rosalee is survived by her son, Steven L. Bubier and wife Arlene of Freeman Township; daughter, Kelley R. Caldwell and husband Jeremiah of Phillips; granddaughters Samantha and Melinda Bubier of Freeman Township, and Sydney Caldwell of New Vineyard; sister, Sharon Webber of East Dixfield; sister in-law, Anne Wilcox of Phillips; several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her brother in-law, Donald Webber.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Rosalee’s memory to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at the Field Cemetery in Phillips. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.