Rose Tilton (1944-2024)

FARMINGTON – Rose M. Tilton passed away at the age of 79 on April 23, 2024, at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, ME.

She was born on July 16, 1944, in Wilton, ME to Raymond A. Cushman and Thelma L. (Chandler) (Stevens) Cushman. Over the years, she worked as a homemaker and retail clerk. She moved to Texas in her midyears and found her Love, Ed Brown. After 26 years and his passing she moved back to Maine. She loved going for rides, yard sailing and Nascar. She is survived by her sons, David Tilton of Chesterville, Timothy Tilton and wife Veronica of Chesterville; daughter, Leona Bryant and husband Scott of Wilton; brother, Willis Cushman of Canton; and sister, Olive Couture (Honeygirl) and husband Gary of Jay; sister-in-law, Elaine Stevens of Temple; grand & great-grandchildren, Micael Keene, Robbie Keene, Sierra Keene, Kellie Keene, Paris Blaine, Gabrielle Keene, April M. Tilton, Roy Elliott III and Conner Elliott, Cecil Bryant and wife Amanda, Landon Bryant, Kyler Bryant, Darrick Bryant and wife Melisa, Alexis Bryant, Joanna Bryant; a special nephew, Christopher Stevens which had a special spot in her heart; also, many nieces and nephews who she loved deeply; ED’s sister, Elizabeth Bunch of Tennessee, that Rose cared very fondly for; her stepchildren, Charlotte Martinez, Debbie Scrivner and Randy Brown; along with 12 step-grandchildren.

Predeceased by her parents, her Love Ed Brown; daughter, Roberta Keene; granddaughter, Mariann E. Tilton; siblings, Raymond Cushman, JR, Mary Cushman, Leon Cushman (Sonny), and Archie Cushman; stepsiblings,

Agatha Stevens, Leona Stevens, Thelma Keene (Tinky), Clothild Reed, Louisa LaPlante (Johnny), Leo Stevens, JR, Silas Stevens and Terry Brown.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Pinewood Terrace, Farmington, ME for all the staff that provided Rose with a pleasant and professional place to live in her last few years. Dementia & Alzheimer’s is a sad disease for the person and families to see their loved one to go through.

A graveside service will be held in the summer at the Village Cemetery in Temple, ME. Arrangements are under the compassionate care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME. Memories of Rose can be shared, and an online register book can be signed by visiting www.dsfuneral.com.