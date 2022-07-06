Roswell Leland Crocker (1942-2022)

NEW PORTLAND – Roswell Leland Crocker, 79, of North Anson, died unexpectedly Thursday morning, June 23 in New Portland.

He was born in Kingfield, July 31, 1942, a son of Leland and Ethel (Witham) Crocker and received his education in local schools.

He was a veteran of the United States Army and worked as a woodsman for many years. Mr. Crocker was proud of the flag of the United States of America and what it stands for. His family and the accomplishments of his grandchildren and great grandchildren inspired him every day. He enjoyed reading Westerns and became a great chef with his “crock pot” wife and was famous for his dynamites. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in his younger years, and was a member of Norton-Wuori American Legion Post of Kingfield.

He is survived by his son Michael of Farmington; daughter, Angie Holbrook and her husband, Tom of Farmington; grandchildren, Maranda, Hayden, Marissa, Tessa, Geoffrey and his partner, Crystal, Chrissy, Mikala and her husband, Shane, and Lilly; great grandchildren, Ben, Mira, Korbyn, Brynleigh, Izaak, Everleigh, Ember, Natalie, Brady, Coleman, and Madisyn; sisters, Pat and Ellen; former daughter-in-law, Barbara Crocker of Augusta; his long-time best friend, Joe Hutchins of New Portland; several close neighbors, Gale, Darryl, Pat, and June; many other friends; several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a brother, Kippy; sister, Lisa and her husband, Steve; a brother-in-law, Raymond; and his wife Carol Targett with whom he had two children that they raised together, Michael and Angie, in 2007.

Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial visitation, Friday, July 15 from 5-7 p.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Private family interment with US Army Honors will be at Sunnyside Cemetery in Kingfield. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations in his memory be made to the family, c/o Wiles Remembrance Center.

