Roy Lamkin Jr. (1931-2023)

FARMINGTON – Roy Lamkin, Jr., 91, formerly of Chesterville, passed early Thursday morning at the Pierce House where he made his home for the last several years. He was born August, 8, 1931, the son of Roy and Florence (Soper) Lamkin, Sr.. He went to grammar school in North Chesterville and graduated from Farmington High School in 1949. He attended Farmington State Teacher’s College for 1 1/2 years and then went to work at Lamkin’s Poultry Farm and married Janette Wright on June 14th, 1953. She passed April 1, 2010.

In May of 1955, he was drafted into the United States Army and served at Fort Riley, Kansas until May 1957. He retired from the University of Maine at Farmington where he worked as a master electrician in 1989. He was a former member of Maine Lodge #20 of Farmington. He also was a Past President and former member of the Farmington Lions Club and had served the town of Chesterville as a Selectman for 8 years.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was grateful to have made his home at the Pierce House in his later years.

The family would like to thank the Pierce House for the loving care given to Roy while residing there.

He is survived by two nephews, Bruce and Ronald Ridley and their families. Private family interment will be at the Webster Cemetery in Farmington. Memories may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care has been cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.