Ruby Hardy (1932-2022)

NEW SHARON – Ruby Tracy Hardy, age 90 of New Sharon, passed peacefully at home after a brief illness. She was surrounded by her family and companion of several years, Karl Hodgdon.

Ruby was born in Richmond, Maine on March 14, 1932 to John Langen and Alice Mitchell Langen. Ruby graduated from Farmington High School and continued to be a dedicated member of the alumni association until her death.

She married Sherman H Tracy of New Sharon on January 1, 1952. They had six children,

Diana Tracy Bell (Widow of Michael A. Bell), Donita Tracy Gaffar (Art Gaffar), Deborah Tracy (Seth Williams), Daryl Tracy Schramm (George Schramm), S. Scott Tracy (Bia Winter), and Judith Tracy. In addition to her children, she is survived by her grandchildren; Stephen Gordon, Kristin Oliver Hickey, Michelle Bell Fish, Danielle Bell Flannery, Jason Oliver, Sara Bell, Jim Oakes, Jeffrey Lewis, Seth Gaffar, Kylie Schramm Robbins, and a step-grandaughter, Erica LaCroix. Ruby is also survived by 17 great grandchildren and recently blessed with her first great great grandson. She is survived by a brother, Edward and a special niece, Teri. She was predeceased by her sisters, Bonnie and Bertie. She will also be greatly missed by numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to her family life, Ruby was a career woman in various administrative positions that included Farmington Shoe Co., Bennett Importing Federal Credit Union, Franklin County Federal Credit Union, and the University of Maine at Farmington, where she retired in 2002.

After the loss of her first husband in 2006, she married Fred Hardy of New Sharon in 2007. They resided in New Sharon until his death in 2015. In recent years she was blessed to find happiness with her companion Karl Hodgdon of Madison. They shared a passion for performing music and scouting yard sales. Ruby looked forward to attending and performing at the weekly “jams”, where she and Karl met. She also cherished her weekly card games with the gals. Ruby passed along her love of cooking and baking, to many of her daughters and granddaughters, she even passed on her prize-winning biscuit recipe.

She was grateful for her long, healthy and active life which was enriched by her large family and the many friends she met throughout her lifetime.

Memories may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.