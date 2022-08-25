Rupert “Rocky” Potter (1948-2022)

AVON – Rupert “Rocky” Potter passed away unexpectedly at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington in the early morning hours of August 15, 2022. Rocky was born on April 3, 1948, the son of Rupert C. Potter Sr. and Marjorie S. Potter. He graduated from Phillips High School in 1967 where he helped lead basketball, track and cross country teams to victories. He was President of his class for 3 years. On June 27, 1967, Rocky entered the Army and proudly became a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division. He served 14 months in Vietnam with the CIDG as one of seven advisors to 300 Chinese civilians. His two interpreters, Ken and Dan, were by his side serving and supporting him in every way. While in the military, Rocky quickly advanced the ranks, being promoted to Staff Sergeant, E6, in only two years. He came in second place for “Trooper of the Year” at the Division level, and on one occasion was selected to drive General Westmoreland to a special event. Rocky earned a Bronze Star while serving in Vietnam. In February of 1967, he was discharged and returned to his hometown of Phillips. On October 10, 1970, Rocky married Joyce Stinchfield and on August 15, 1976, their son, Rusty, was born. Rocky was self-employed in logging and excavation where he taught Rusty pride and honesty in their work. Rocky also served as Road Commissioner for the Town of Avon for 4 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and sharing stories and drinks with friends by the campfire.

Rocky is survived by his wife, Joyce Potter; son, Rupert (Rusty) Potter; and granddaughter, Jocelynn Potter. He was predeceased by his father, Rupert Potter Sr.; mother, Marjorie Richard; step father, Mortimer Richard; and sister in-law, Anne Stinchfield.

Rocky will be remembered for his work ethic, pride in all he did, and his special laugh.

There will be a military farewell and celebration of life, with details to be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.