Russell “Butch” Toothaker (1952 – 2024)

WILTON – Russell E. “Butch” Toothaker, born June 30, 1952, passed away on March 31, 2024.

Butch battled Alzheimer’s for two years but was able to stay in his home with his wife’s help, until the last day. He passed away peacefully at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn, with his wife and sister-in-law, Debbie, by his side. Alzheimer’s took his memories, but not his ability to make people laugh at his stories. A practical joker, his jokes were funny, unless you were on the receiving end of one of them!

As a lifetime resident of Wilton, his childhood was spent at the family camp in Podunk Pond and as an adult, the family camp in Madrid. Marrying as a young man, he helped raise his children, Travis and Tracy.

Later marrying Becky Hayden, they spent 35 years building a lifetime of memories. Butch was the happiest being outdoors, from being in the woods, hunting, or 4-wheeling, to being on the water–frozen or not–fishing. Butch worked as a millwright at several companies, and later worked retail, helping people solve their household projects.

Butch is survived by his wife, Becky; son, Travis and his wife Sharon; daughter, Tracy and her family; stepson, Chad Bradbury; stepdaughter, Cary Ann Bradbury; and his beloved grandchildren, Cole Gordon and Caly Ann Gordon. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rupert and Lydania Toothaker.

Being a self-proclaimed Tree Stump Baptist, he chose to have no funeral services. Burial will be Saturday, June 1, at the Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton at 1 p.m., followed by a celebration of life, held at his home.