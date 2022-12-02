Ruth Beal (1930-2022)

WILTON – Ruth Beal passed from this world on Monday, November 28, 2022, after a long illness. Born Ruth Anora Burrill on July 12, 1930, the daughter of Frank and Floretta Jordan Burrill, Ruth passed her childhood in Portland. Ruth loved to play in Deering Oaks Park as a girl – climbing trees and skating on the pond; indulged an early love of American movies at Portland’s many theaters; and worked part time in her parents’ pharmacy and café in the Eastland Hotel and at Porteous, Mitchell & Braun during the Depression and war years.

After graduating Portland High School in 1948, Ruth became the first woman in her family to attend college, graduating with a B.A. in romance languages from the University of Maine in 1952. At University, Ruth met her future husband, Frank Spear Beal of Phillips; and they wed on June 20, 1953 in Portland. Upon her marriage, Ruth left her city life and settled on the Beal family farm in Avon as a young homemaker and Phillips High School teacher. On the farm, Ruth learned how to help raise farm animals, chase escaping cows, and drive tractors.

The birth of the couple’s first son, Kenneth Linwood, in 1955, placed Ruth’s teaching career on hold, and Kenneth was joined over the years by Karen Marie, Keith Frank, and Kevin John. Husband Frank Beal was a forester, and soon put aside the growing challenges of dairy and beef farming in post-war Maine to join the woodlands division at International Paper, then one of the largest landowners and paper manufacturers in the state. The couple moved to Ashland, in Aroostook County, and Ruth returned to teaching, this time at Ashland Elementary School. The family joined the Ashland Congregational Church, and Ruth was active in the Order of the Eastern Star, serving as Worthy Matron and in other offices. In 1977, woodlands management with International Paper brought the family back to Franklin County, settling on Sunset Avenue in Wilton where Ruth lived until shortly before her passing. After retirement, Ruth and Frank traveled in Europe and the U.S., and enjoyed their growing family, blessed with grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Memories of Ruth and her life are cherished by her surviving children, Karen St. Peter of Lyman, Keith Beal of Waterville, and Kevin Beal of Portland; six grandchildren; and eleven great grandchildren. Ruth was predeceased by her eldest son, Kenneth Beal of Brewer in 2012; and by her husband of 67 years, Frank Beal in 2020.

A private service and committal of Ruth to God’s embrace were held at the Mile Square Cemetery in Avon.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.