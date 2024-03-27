Ruth Hiltz (1928 – 2024)

WILTON – Ruth Elinor Hiltz (Wentworth), 95, passed on Sunday, March 17, 2024 surrounded by her family at her daughter’s home in Wilton, Maine where she resided since 2020. She was born on June 16, 1928 in Fayette, Maine in the home where she spent the first few years of her life. She was the third of six children born to David Raymond Sr. and Viola (Leiber) Wentworth. As written by her mother in 1928, her older brothers David Jr. and Dale adored her. Once her younger brother Leslie arrived, she’d found her true partner in crime to get into trouble with. Her sister Norma and brother James completed their family. The family moved to Lisbon Falls when she was six years old and remained there for 10 years before moving to Stoneham, Massachusetts. Ruth always enjoyed the outdoors and was a self-proclaimed tomboy who liked to climb trees and loved all animals, especially horses.

As much as Ruth enjoyed her time in Massachusetts, she moved back to Maine with her family at age 19. In October of 1951, she married the love of her life, Rupert Collins Hiltz. She spent the first part of their 65-year marriage raising their five children in Dryden, Maine. When the children were older, Ruth went back to work as a hand stitcher at Bass Shoe Company in Wilton until she retired when she and Rupert moved to Farmington to care for her father-in-law. She later cared for her mother and grandchildren. She enjoyed farming and caring for horses, cows, goats, and other farm animals while working alongside her husband in the gardens and in the woods.

Ruth was affectionately known to many as “Aunt Ruthie” or “Grammy Ruth” and was known for making the best biscuits and dill pickles. She adored her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her most recent great-great-grandson. She always enjoyed her time spent with them, in person or by utilizing technology to stay connected to those far away. She had a way of telling stories that would keep anyone laughing and was most often found with a big smile on her face or mischievous glint in her eyes.

Ruth is predeceased by her husband Rupert, brothers David Wentworth Jr; Dale Wentworth; Leslie Wentworth; and sister Norma Greenleaf.

Ruth is survived and loved by her children: Kevin of Farmington; Douglas (Louise) of Wilton; Cheryl Moody (Russell) of Wilton; Stephen of Bangor; Joyce Roulac (Jerome) of Killeen, Texas; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a great-great grandson; brother James Wentworth and his wife Anita of Tennessee; sister-in-law Connie Hiltz of Farmington; along with many special cousins, nephews, and nieces and their families.

Ruth’s children are grateful for the support and assistance of those who helped care for her. Services will be held Sunday, July 28, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. at Dryden Baptist Church followed by an interment at Webster Cemetery in Chesterville, Maine. Family and friends are encouraged to visit Ruth’s Book of Memories to share sympathies, reflections or photos at www.wilesrc.com. Honored to be caring for the family of Ruth Elinor Hiltz is Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.