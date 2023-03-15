Ruth Stebbins (1964-2023)

FARMINGTON – Ruth Ann Stebbins was born on November 8, 1964 in Rockland, Maine. She graduated from nearby schools. Ruth then moved to Farmington, Maine where she met her future husband Charles J. Stubbins Sr. In 1988 they dated for two years and then asked Ruth to marry him on July 18, 1990. Through their years of marriage, they had a large loving family. She was a homemaker. Ruth passed away on the 16th of February at 12:16 p.m. in Portland, Maine, while her husband Charles J. Stebbins Sr. was holding her in his arms crying. She is survived by, her husband Charles J. Stebbins Sr. and all their children. Eleven sons; Jerimiah, Keith and his wife Sara and their son Evan, Charles Jr. and wife Rita and their six children, David and his wife Karen and their five children, Adam and wife Jane and their three children, Jerome and his wife Julie and their two children, Bert and companion Betty, Chaz, Allan and his wife Crystal and their two children, Brian and his wife Sarah and their three children, John, Juanita, Lynette and her one child, Raenna and her three children; seven great grandchildren; sister, Emily and brother Donald. Lots of nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; aunts; uncles and cousins. She lost both of her parents; Keith and Sandra, sister; Jean; son, Christopher.

In her remembrance and condolences may be forwarded to, husband Charles J. Stebbins Sr., 118 Lamkin Lane, Farmington, Maine 04938. There will be no services at this time.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Services, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, Maine 04938