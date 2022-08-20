Ryan Daniel Hallman (1976-2022)

INDUSTRY – Ryan Daniel Hallman, beloved husband, father, son papi, brother, uncle, and friend passed away tragically at the age of 46, in his home on Aug. 12, 2022.

He was born in Farmington on Feb. 2, 1976, son of Robert Hallman Sr. and Sandra (Kane) Hallman.

On July 31, 1999, he married the love of his life and soul mate Heather (Mason) Hallman and together they raised four beautiful children.

Everyone who knew Ryan loved his big personality, his contagious laugh, and his huge heart. He enjoyed being with his family, spending time with his son fishing, and living room dancing with his daughters. He was a huge sports fan of the New England Patriots and loved listening to Saturday night country gold in his Pats Shack. Ryan was most proud of his family and grandchildren. Everyone knew that family was the most important thing to him. The love between him and his wife was the most truest form of love, and she will miss him dearly. They had 26 memorable years together.

Ryan is survived by his wife, Heather; daughters, Haylee Hallman and partner and their children Brantley and Kylie Chick, Shantell Hallman and partner, and Autumn Hallman; son, Kody Hallman; father, Robert Hallman Sr. (Katie); mother, Sandra Hallman; sisters, Robin Baumgartel (Ed), Rebecca Stinchfield (Bobby); brother, Robert Hallman Jr. (Lynn); uncle, Mike Kane (Rhonda); aunt, Michele St. Cyr (Don); sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, mother and father in-laws; many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his heart brother Bill Libby who has shared many years of friendship.

Donations can be made directly to Heather Hallman, PO Box 83, Farmington, ME 04938 or a GoFundPage https://gofund.me/aeb73d5e. A Celebration of Ryan’s life will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488