Sally Allard (1950-2024)

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – Sally Fontaine Allard passed away on April 28, 2024 surrounded by her family in Florida.

Sally was born and grew up in Rumford, Maine on December 6th, 1950, the daughter of the late Leo Fontaine and Barbara McPhee Fontaine.

She was a proud member of the last graduating class from Rumford’s Stephens High School, class of 1969. She met her husband and the love of her life, Robert “Bob” Allard in Mexico, Maine at a local restaurant, The Chicken Coop. She was waitressing that summer and Bob was working in the area. Bob swept her off her feet and they were married in 1975. They built a beautiful life together, and raised their two sons in South China. Sally and Bob went on many family adventures throughout the country and the world.

Sally graduated from University of Maine Farmington with a degree in Biology and pursued a lifelong career as an AP Biology and math teacher. She touched the lives of many students and faculty at Erskine Academy. She retired from teaching in 2003 and moved to a home she and Bob built together in Carrabassett Valley.

Sally had a larger than life personality, always smiling. She brought much joy and happiness wherever she was and never gave up the chance to help others. She was an active member and tireless volunteer of the Sugarloaf Christian Ministry.

Sally enjoyed hosting parties and being with friends and family. She adored skiing and traveling, was fiercely independent and loved her DIY projects including building, gardening (and was well known for her amazing tomatoes), painting and sewing. She was also a wonderful cook and baker (except for her ham and butter sandwiches)!

She was predeceased by her husband Robert Allard, parents Leo and Barbara Fontaine and brother-in-law John Makin.

She is survived by her sons Matthew Allard, wife Amanda and Zachary Allard wife Jacinth along with her grandchildren Mason, Jasper, Coralline, and Cole who were her greatest joys, as well as her siblings Nancy Fontaine Makin, Bruce Fontaine and partner Rosey Wolfe, Ann Fontaine-Fisher and husband Gregory Fisher and Janet Fontaine Crowe and husband Brendan Crowe along with many loved nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on June 2, 2024 at Sugarloaf Chapel at 11 and a reception following at 12:30-2:30 at the Outdoor Center, all are welcome. In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that those who desire consider memorial donations in Sally’s memory to Sugarloaf Chapel 5085 Access Road, Carrabassett Valley, ME 04947. Memories may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Honored to be caring for the family of Sally Allard is the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.