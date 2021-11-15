Sally Ann Beaudoin (1945-2021)

LIVERMORE FALLS – Beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Sally Ann Beaudoin, 76, of Livermore Falls, went home to heaven, surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, after battling an illness for the last year.

She was born on March 6, 1945, in Livermore Falls, a daughter of Pierre and Alice (LaCroix) Gilbert of Main Street Chisolm, where she was also raised. She created many life-long friendships throughout her lifetime. She attended St. Rose of Lima school through the eighth grade and graduated from Jay High School in the class of 1963. She graduated from Bedard’s beauty school shortly after that time and opened a Beauty Shop in the basement of her parent’s home for several years.

On Feb. 7, 1970, she married the love of her life John Beaudoin, and they enjoyed 51 years together. Sally was known as hard working, loyal, loving and giving. She enjoyed time with her family most of all. She loved the ocean and called Camden her second home, where she began many friendships and was happy to work at her daughter Sarah’s store for some time. Sally loved people and people loved her back. She was a true sweetheart with a smile that lit up any room she entered. For over 20 years, Sally operated a daycare out of her home. She welcomed the children and their parents into her life like they were an extension of her family. Many of the children and their parents remained close to her even after they no longer needed her services. She held each of them in her heart, and spoke of them often and with great fondness.

Sally is survived by her husband John, brother Paul and his wife Claudia-Jean of Jay, son Christopher and his wife Kim Beaudoin of Livermore, Sarah and Todd Anderson of Camden, and Rebecca Beaudoin and fiancé Phil Vance of Livermore Falls.

Sally loved her dear grandchildren with all of her heart: Taylor, Caleb, Dean, Lindsay, Gabrielle, and Christy-Lynn. She had five great-grandchildren as well. Sally loved her many nieces and nephews and spent much time with them during their growing up years. They had a special place in her heart. Thank you especially to her niece Cynthia who spent many hours at her bedside during the last month.

Sally was predeceased by her parents, Pierre and Alice; and brothers Albert, Gerard, James, and Pierre, Jr.

The family would like to thank the Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice, especially Susan and Sarah for taking such good care of her and for helping them honor her wishes to stay home and be with her loved ones. Without them, it would not have been possible.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. from St. Rose of Lima Church, Jay followed by refreshments at the Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 in Jay. Inurnment will be at the Niche Wall at the Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Augusta. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those who desire consider memorial gifts in Sally’s memory to www.smiletrain.org, Smile Train, Inc., 633 Third Ave., 9th Floor, NY, NY 10017. Memories and a memorial video may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Road, Jay.