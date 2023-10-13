Sally Ann Weinhart (1943-2023)

Sally Ann Weinhart, 80, of Escondido, CA passed away in the early morning hours on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. Her loving husband, Jack, was by her side.

Sally was born February 19, 1943, in Farmington, ME, to Russell and Margaret (Callahan) Stinchfield. She grew up, one of four children, in the small rural town of Phillips alongside her older brother Ronald, younger brother John, and sister Joyce. Sally was educated at the town’s public schools, graduating Phillips High School in 1961 and moving to Portland (ME) to follow her ambition of becoming a nurse. She attended Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1964, and started her career as a Staff Nurse at Crotchfield Mountain Rehabilitation Center in Greenfield, N.H.

Sally’s blossoming career in nursing and a chance to visit with her Aunt Martha brought her west to San Diego after escorting a patient from Greenfield to Denver, CO in late October 1965. After a short sample of the city’s mild winter weather, Sally’s visit turned into residence, working as a Registered Nurse at the San Diego Naval Hospital, and sharing an apartment in Mission Beach. Sally eventually met her downstairs neighbor, John “Jack” Weinhart through a note conspicuously placed on her car window asking for a date. She obliged, and their courtship began. In ’68, Sally took a chance at adventure and moved to San Francisco after being accepted to an airline stewardess position for World Airways where she worked on charter flights that crisscrossed the globe. Upon her return, Sally and Jack wed on August 7, 1969, at the Presbyterian Chapel in La Jolla.

After marriage, Sally and Jack moved to San Diego’s North County and purchased a home in Escondido to one day raise their family. Sally continued her career as a Nurse in various healthcare settings, returning to college in the mid ‘70’s to pursue a degree as a Nurse Practitioner (N.P) in Family Medicine from University of San Diego’s School of Medicine (class of ‘77).

Sally hung up her stethoscope for motherhood with the adoption of their eldest son, Brian, (1979), and birth of their second son, Andrew (1980). Motherhood came natural for Sally, and she enjoyed raising the boys into early adolescence before returning to her career as a N.P. at private practices in Escondido and subsequently moving into healthcare case management until her retirement in 2015.

Sally was ecstatic to learn she’d become a grandma with the birth of her granddaughter, Sasha Elaine (‘17), and her grandson, Ari Jax (’19), both of whom she greatly adored.

Although retired, Sally continued to serve as a caregiver and vocal advocate for her husband Jack who had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2004. She served, relentlessly, until her diagnosis with dementia in 2021 reduced her capacity to carry on.

Her fondest memories of her childhood were those of the family camp on Long Pond (Rangeley, ME) during summer breaks and she would often return home over her adult life to spend a week at her cousin Bill’s camp, catching up with family, and sharing her joy of camp life with her husband and sons.

Sally treasured time shopping and dining with friends; catching up with her nursing school classmates; theater with her husband; and days relaxing at the beach with her sons. She was an avid book reader, enjoying the escape it provided for her at the end of a long day. Sally had a flair for decorating their home for the changing seasons and holidays; and in her later years, became quite the green thumb, landscaping their yard with colorful succulents and shrubs to the joy of her neighbors and friends.

Sally will be remembered for her high degree of professionalism in the workplace; her caring and compassionate nature; as a devoted wife, loving mother, and doting grandmother; and a great friend to those she knew and cared about deeply. She will be profoundly missed by all.

Sally is survived by her husband of 54 years, Jack Weinhart (though he passed nine days later), sons Brian Weinhart (Salem, OR), Andrew Weinhart (wife Maya), and her two grandchildren Sasha (6) and Ari (4) of San Marcos, CA; her brother John Stinchfield, sister Joyce Potter, sister-in-law Clarice Stinchfield; and her cousins, William “Bill” Stinchfield (wife Cathy), and Lee Stinchfield along with numerous other cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Sally was predeceased by her parents, sister-in-law Anne M. Stinchfield, brother Ronald R. Stinchfield, and brother-in-law, Rupert Potter.

A service for Sally and her husband, Jack is planned for Thursday, November 9 at 1:00 PM at the Miramar National Cemetery. A hosted reception will follow at the Rancho Bernardo Inn from 2 to 5 p.m. on the patio veranda. For further information please contact California Funeral Alternatives (Escondido) or visit their website www.cafuneralt.com

In lieu of sending flowers, please consider making a donation in Sally’s memory to the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund: curealz.org/giving/donate