Sandra Hallman (1946-2024)

Sandra L. (Kane) Hallman

December 18, 1946 – January 7, 2024

FARMINGTON – After many years of battling COPD, Sandy left this world for her home not made by hands but eternal in heavens. Sandy was born to Fay (Sonny) S. Kane Jr, and Lilia E. Hoyt Kane on her dad’s 21st birthday in Portsmouth, NH. She grew up in Eliot among beloved cousins, aunts, uncles, and grandparents. She graduated from Eliot High School in 1964. After graduation, she went on to take classes to become a beautician. Although, she never formally worked in a salon or shop, her kitchen often was the place where haircuts, perms and coloring happened for family and friends. It was understood that her haircutting scissors were special and never to be used for anything other than cutting hair.

She married Bob, her former husband, whom she met when he was stationed at Pease Air Force Base. They lived for a brief time in the Eliot area and Connecticut, moving to Temple, Maine when her oldest was still a toddler and she was due her second child. For most of her working life, Sandy worked for what was Sampson’s Supermarket, Shop n’ Save, and Hannaford as a cashier and trainer.

She enjoyed her customers and made many lifelong friends among those she worked with throughout the years. Over the years, she enjoyed bowling, the Legion, dancing, family dinners and celebrations. Each year, for their birthdays, Sandy would cook or bake, her children’s favorite foods. She was the consummate cook, who learned from some of the greatest and by trial and error! She enjoyed holiday meals, summer cookouts and the beach. Many hours were spent, first near her above-ground pool and later around the inground pool! Mind you, she never liked getting her hair wet in the pool and she was not to be splashed!

It goes without saying that those of us who traveled with Sandy, know her friendly manner was shared with all she met. She was a brave traveler and traveled from Maine to Michigan with a car full of children, traveled to Bermuda with friends, and shopping (which she hated!) with her sister, brother, and children.

Her beloved cousins had countless adventures with Sandy growing up and as adults. She shared a love for King and Queen fries from the Farmington Fair with many of us and a love for fried whole-belly clams with some of us! Holidays were for family and Sandy was well known for her decorating for EVERY holiday.

In her later years, she had the opportunity to share her life with her companion, Ray Hilton. She missed him deeply after his passing.

Sandy leaves behind her daughter, Robin Baumgartel and her husband, Ed of East Dixfield, Robert (Bobby) Hallman and his life partner Lynn Meader of Farmington, Rebecca Stinchfield and her husband, Bobby of Jay, her daughter-in-law, Heather Hallman of Industry, her sister, Michele St. Cyr and husband, Don of Milo and her brother, Michael Kane and wife, Rhonda of Temple, step-brother, Robert Lachapelle and his wife Charlotte of Limington. She leaves behind her grandchildren, Brandon, Haylee, Shantel, Autumn and Kody and her great-grandchildren, Bria, Kaia, Wyatt, Brantley, Kylie, and Jackson and her nephew, Dana Kane of Temple. She will be missed very much by her many cousins, aunts and uncles and friends.

She was predeceased by her son, Ryan Hallman, her parents, several beloved aunts and uncles, grandparents, step-mother and companion, Ray Hilton.