Sandra Lord (1940-2023)

PORTLAND – Sandra Craig Hawes “Sandy” Lord, 82, of Saco, died early Wednesday at Mercy Hospital in Portland, following a short illness. She was born in Farmington, November 21, 1940, a daughter of Roscoe G. and Thelma Craig Hawes and was a graduate of Farmington High School in 1959. In 1963, she graduated from Farmington State Teacher’s College with a BS in Home Economics. She taught at Rangeley High School for a time and was a long-time teacher at Old Orchard Beach High School, retiring in 1999. The school mascot was named “Sandy Seagull” in her honor.

Sandy was active in the Girl Scouts in her younger years and represented the State of Maine as one of 16 to the First Roundup in Michigan in 1956. She served as Secretary, Building Representative, and on various committees for the Old Orchard Beach Educators Association and she served as Treasurer, Newsletter Editor, Nomination Committee Chair, and member of the Maine Association of Family and Consumer Sciences. She also served as Area Chairperson, Nominating Committee Member, Chair, and Vice President of the Maine AFCS Educators and was a member of the MEZ, NEA, AARP, YCRTA, and the Farmington Area Alumni Association. In 2000, she helped reestablish the OOB Alumni Association which had not been active since the 1930’s.

Sandy was an avid sports fan and supporter of school activities and loved crafts.

She is survived by her niece, Ann Forbes and her husband, Skip of Chesterville and their sons, Eric and Aaron; great niece, Melissa Upham Merchant of New Sharon; great-great nieces and nephews, Levi Merchant, Brooklyn, Paytyn, and Ramsey Forbes; brother-in-law, Keith Alexander; many cousins and friends; She was predeceased by her aunt, Joan Brinkman; sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Alexander; and a niece, Susan Alexander Upham.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 9 at 2 p.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington where relatives and friends are invited to call one hour prior to the services. Private interment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Farmington. Sandy requested that in lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory should be directed to the “Sandy Seagull” Scholarship. c/o Supt. Of Schools, 28 Jameson Hill Road, Old Orchard Beach, ME 04064. Memories may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.