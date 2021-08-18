Sandra Mae Conlogue (1949 – 2021)

FARMINGTON – Sandra Mae (Sweetser) Conlogue, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away on August 13, 2021 at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, surrounded by her family. She was born on October 16, 1949 in Farmington, the oldest daughter of Phillip and Alice Sweetser.

Over the years, Sandra held multiple jobs to support her growing family of four. She was a dedicated mother who always loved and supported her children. After retirement, she enjoyed the company of others in her home, playing cards with her dear friends, caring for her wide variety of pets, and accomplished childhood dreams like learning to ride a horse.

Sandra is survived by her husband of 22 years, William (Scott) Conlogue; her siblings, Kelly, Merle, Jeff, Sherry, Jerry and Kathy; her children, Lisa, Linda, Michael, and Michele; her grandchildren, Eddie, Shawn, Derek, Bethany, and Alexis; and her great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister, Crystal.

The family would like to extend their gratitude for condolences.

The family is having a celebration in remembrance of Sandra on Sunday, August 22, 2021, from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the Sweetser Homestead located at 571 Temple Road in Farmington.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.