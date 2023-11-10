Sandra Ray (1946-2023)

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – Sandra (Sandy) Eileen Bampus Ray passed away on November 6, 2023. Sandy was born in Saco, Maine on November 11, 1946. She was the daughter of Dorothy and Edwin Bampus. She graduated from South Portland High School.

Sandy moved to Connecticut in 1965, where she worked for a publishing company for a few years. Then eventually moved back to her home state of Maine, where she worked as a paralegal at Pierce Atwood in Portland Maine for 16 years. After working for Pierce Atwood, she started her own business, Raynbow Abstracting Services, which is when she moved to Carrabassett Valley to live for the last 35 years, with her life partner George Abbott. She ran her abstracting company for many years, driving daily to either Franklin County Registry of Deeds or the Somerset County Registry of Deeds. She became involved in many activities in the “Valley”; cross country skiing, hiking, fishing, going fiddle heading, canoeing, “hurling” every Sunday in the winter on Ted and Kitty Jones’ Pond. She joined the bowling team and became a very good bowler. She also loved going to Tufulio’s Restaurant and socializing with her many friends. Sandy was a very loving and caring person. She loved being around people and people enjoyed being around her. She loved to cook and made many gourmet meals for the love of her life, George.

Sandy is survived by her two sisters, Sharon Simpson of South Portland, Maine and Susan Monczka of Scarborough, Maine; her brother William Bampus of Seminole Florida; many cousins, nieces and nephews; the love of her life and partner, George Abbott of Carrabassett Valley, Maine, and his two children, Corie Bacher and her husband Gary Bacher of Fredericksburg, Virginia, and their six children, and Chad Abbott of Windsor, Maine, and his four children.

There will be a celebration of Life held for her in Carrabassett Valley, Maine in the spring or Summer of 2024.

Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, Maine, where you can share memories and photos at dsfuneral.com