Sandra Stanley (1955-2022)

FARMINGTON – Sandra “Sandi-Sassy” Paskewicz-Stanley, 67, of Farmington passed away on October 24, 2022. She was born on August 8, 1955 in Portland, to Paul Fogg and Helena Wiley-Fogg. Sandi loved being out in nature. She was always walking in the backwoods of Maine, gardening, studying and identifying plants, birds, and any other wildlife she came across. She was an avid fisherwoman, through-out the state.

Sandi loved nothing more than to spend time with her family. She enjoyed playing poker and was always seen laughing, joking, and was always considered to be the life of the party. She touched many lives through her years and made many friends with her contagious smile and laugh along with her generous, giving and kind personality.

Sandi leaves behind her beloved husband Dennis Stanley. Sadly, she also leaves behind her son, John Paskewicz and wife Brya Park-Paskewicz and their two daughters, Skylar and Nyah of Waterboro; her devoted, adoring, and loving daughter, Wendy Paskewicz-Mathias and husband Gregory Mathias and their daughters, Emma Rose Paskewicz and Makayla Leigh Mathias of New Gloucester; her daughter, Kellie Paskewicz and her daughter, Ava Paskewicz of South Carolina.

There is no service planned at this time. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938.