Sarah Thayer (1978-2022)

STARKS – Sarah Thayer, 44, of Starks, Maine, passed away unexpectedly on November 30, 2022. Sarah Thayer was born March 11, 1978, to Cynthia Robicheau and Albert Henry Ruprecht Jr. in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

In 2008, Sarah met Timothy Thayer, which led to as of now 12 years of marriage. Sarah loved being outdoors, going camping at our family’s favorite campground Cathedral Pines, she loved hunting and fishing with family and friends and deep-sea fishing on the cape of Massachusetts with family.

Sarah Thayer is survived by her husband, Timothy Thayer, her twin daughters, Kya and Mya Ruprecht, her two stepchildren, Olivia Thayer and Colby Thayer her father, Albert Ruprecht Jr and her mother, Cynthia Robicheau, her 4 pups Meatball, Spaghetti, Axel, Moose along with many more fur babies.

The Celebration of Life will be held at The Masonic Hall in New Sharon on December 17th at 1 p.m. Condolences and tributes may be with shared with her family in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.