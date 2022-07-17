Scott A. Welch (1951-2022)

JAY – Scott Allen Welch, 71, of Jay, passed away peacefully at Franklin Memorial Hospital on July 4, 2022 after going through renal failure.

He was born on Jan. 29, 1951. He loved to fish/ice fish, ride his motorcycle, and enjoyed camping. He also loved spending time with his family and friends. He always had an open door. Scott worked several years at Rent-a-Center until he retired. He was a hard worker and always tried to stay busy. After he retired, he frequently helped out in the barn behind his house and played with his great grandchildren that lived with him.

Scott was preceded by his daughter, Hope Lynn Welch; parents Eleanor and Lawrence Welch and his great granddaughter Annette Louise Marie Breton and several aunts and uncles.

He left behind his wife Florence Murphy Welch, daughter Charity Welch and her partner Dennis Judkins of Wiscasset, daughter Faith Mason and husband Brian of Jay, granddaughter Breanne Cochran of Farmington, grandson Dakota Cochran of Jay, granddaughter Sarah and husband Anthony Ridley of Jay, grandson Mickenzy and wife Nicole Breton of Livermore Falls, and grandson Corbin Breton of Chicopee, Mass., and several great grandchildren.

We will be holding a graveside memorial for Scott in the near future. Once arrangements are made, we will post on Facebook with more details. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you help with the GoFundMe that was setup on Facebook. Any donations will help with funeral expenses and probate costs.

We would like to thank the staff at FMH for all the support during this time. They made sure we were well taken care of through out the four days we were there.