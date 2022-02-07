Scott C. Baldwin, 55



ST. LOUIS, Missouri – Scott C. Baldwin passed away at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St Louis Missouri at the age of 55.

He loved his family and his friends dearly and would have given the shirt off his back for anybody and did often if you were to call Scott he would come running.

Scott worked for North Atlantic scaffolding company/Brock for many years.

Scott is survived by his sister Stacey Baldwin and her husband James Roy Smith, Jr. of East Alton, Illinois, where Scott resided the last year of his life. Scott was also survived by his brothers Keith Justin Marcus and Charles and sister Kaitlyn of Massachusetts; his niece Morgan Hackney of Jay, Maine, and nephew Jacob Hackney of Portland, Maine. A great nephew and a great-niece Elliot and Arabella and so many more loving family members and friends of both Massachusetts and Maine.

He is preceded by his father Herbert L Baldwin, III; his mother Brenda and his brother Mark L Baldwin.

Services will be held at a later date for all his friends and family to celebrate his life in Maine. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to his GoFundMe page.