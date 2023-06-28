Scott Lisherness (1966-2023)

FARMINGTON – Nelson Scott Lisherness, 57, passed away surrounded by his family at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, Maine, after a short illness. Scott was born on May 22, 1966, in Farmington, Maine. He graduated from Mt. Abram High School in 1984 and went on to graduate from Kennebec Valley Technical College in 1985 with a degree in Building Construction. In 2005, Scott married his soul mate Kelley, and they worked as a team to build their dream home in Industry. He worked for the last 34 years as a Debarker Operator for Pallet One in Livermore.

An accomplished builder, Scott often shared the progress of his latest home improvement projects with everyone he encountered. Whether stopping to chat in the aisles of Hannaford or eating lobster with his friends up on Pinkham Hill, he was never too busy to make time for others. His favorite days were spent animatedly watching the New England Patriots with his friends and family, always starting the games sitting on his cooler 5 feet from the TV and somehow ending up on the other side of his basement “Man Cave” enthusiastically cheering the whole time.

Scott is preceded in death by his father, Nelson D. Lisherness, stepfather Blaine Howard, father-in-law Rodney Staples, and grandparents. He is survived by wife Kelley Staples Lisherness of Industry; children, son Aaron Lisherness and fiancée Amy Marston of Livermore, son Joshua Merrick and companion Erika Pelletier of Greensboro, North Carolina, and nephew Gunnar Josselyn, who was like a son to him; mother, Roberta Howard, of Strong, and in-laws David and Carol Triba of Sidney; sister Linda Lisherness of Farmington and sister Pamela Cairnie & family of Fairfield, Brother-in-law Michael Staples and companion Tammy Burrill of Jay. Several of Scott’s cousins were as close as siblings. Scott’s grandson, Abel Lisherness, was the light of his life, and his granddog Maggie had a special place in his heart.

The family would like to thank the following outstanding medical professionals who provided compassionate care and support for the family: Dr. John Daggett, Jr., Androscoggin Home Health, and Franklin Memorial Hospital’s ER, Med-Surg 3, and ICU staff.

All are welcome to attend a memorial service followed by a wake to celebrate Scott’s life on Friday, June 30, 6 p.m.- 9 p.m. at Dan & Scott’s Cremation and Funeral, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to a scholarship fund for Abel Lisherness be sent to Abel Lisherness, PO Box 204, West Farmington, ME 04992.