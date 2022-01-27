Sean Thomas Kelly (1991-2022)

FARMINGTON- Sean Thomas Kelly, 30, of Farmington died unexpectedly Saturday at his home. He was born in Carthage, NY May 27, 1991 a son of Patrick Joseph Kelly Jr and Laurel Ann Hill and was a 2010 graduate of Mt. Blue High School. Sean was working as a carpenter at the time of his death for ELB Construction. He enjoyed the outdoors hunting, fishing, camping and he enjoyed working with his hands.

He is survived by his parents of Farmington; two children Luna Faye & Avery Sage and their mom Kendra Spencer of Livermore Falls; three brothers, Patrick Joseph Kelly, III of OK, Michael Christopher Kelly of OK, and John Ryan and his wife Kaitlin Kelly of Wilton; three sisters, Yvonne Billian and husband Matthew of Farmington, Alessandra Morgan Kelly of OK, and Shannon Marie Kelly of Farmington; paternal grandfather Patrick Joseph Kelly, Sr of Benedicta, ME; maternal grandmother Myrtle Works of Windham ME; Many uncle’s, aunt’s, nephew’s, nieces and cousins.

You were the first to call me sissy. I got to be your first friend. They say it’s best to have kids close in age but had that been true I might not have remembered so many good memories love you, Yvonne

I will always remember the good times snowboarding, bird hunting, fishing with Pat & Mike playing baseball, ice hockey downtown. You taught me how to drive a 5-speed maybe a little early (14yrs old) but you always included me in a lot of fun times with you and your buddies I am sorry we grew distant; I wish there was more time I Love you your brother, John.

You will always be my big brother no matter what. Thank you for looking out for me even though I would do the complete opposite I am sorry for being so stubborn I Love you, Shannon.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am, Friday, May 27 from Beans Corner Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Wilton. Relatives and friends are invited at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, Sunday from 1-4 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be considered to Catholic Charities of Maine, PO Box 10660, Portland, ME 04104-6060. Memories and a memorial video may be shared in his book of memories at www.wilesrc.com.