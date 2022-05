NORRIDGEWOCK – Graveside services will be held for Gilbert Taylor and his wife, Mary Taylor who passed away December 3, 2021 and February 11, 2022. Services will be held at the Strong Village Cemetery in Strong, Maine on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. The Strong Methodist Church is assisting the family to honor their lives. Friends and family celebrating Gil and Mary are invited to gather at the Strong Methodist Parish House on Main Street following the graveside service.