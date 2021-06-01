Services for Burchell D. “Bob” Morrell Friday



FARMINGTON – Funeral services for Burchell D. “Bob” Morrell, who died Dec. 21, 2020, will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, Rt. 2, Farmington, followed by interment at Sunnyside Cemetery in Kingfield.

Public visitation will be held on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Memorial donations may be considered to the Maine State Troopers Foundation, 101 Bangor Road, Unity, ME 04988. For his complete obituary, please visit his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.