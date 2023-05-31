Services for Gracie Baker

WILTON – To all family, friends, & fans of Gracie Baker (Jones): Sammie Angel & Jim Harris invite you to join a celebration of her life on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 2 p.m., at Dixfield Plains Nazarene Church, 171 Weld St, Dixfield, ME 04224. You are encouraged to wear green or tie dye, the brighter the better, in Gracie’s honor. Bring your favorite Gracie memories to share with others. There will be a pot luck afterwards in the Fellowship Hall because she always loved pot lucks! We are looking forward to seeing all of you but if you can’t join us, please send prayers. God Bless!