Family graveside funeral services for Patricia ‘Patty’ Ridley will be held on Saturday, June 3 at 11 a.m. at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton, followed by a Celebration of Life at the Farmington Elks Lodge, 120 School Street, Farmington. The family suggests that those who desire, consider memorial donations in her memory to the Maine Special Olympics, 525 Main St., Unit D, South Portland, ME 04106. Memories and a memorial video may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Funeral services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.