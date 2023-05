Committal services for Roy Lamkin, Jr., who passed Jan. 26, 2023, will be held Friday, June 2 at 11 a.m. at the Webster Cemetery, Rt. 156, Farmington. Memories and his full obituary are available in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.